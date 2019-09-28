TOWANDA — The Towanda man who was convicted in August for the sexual assault of four children has been sentenced to eight to 52 years in prison, according to Bradford County Assistant District Attorney Brian Gallagher.
Jonathan Rivera, 29, was found guilty in early August of two counts of indecent assault of a child (less than 13 years of age), a third-degree felony; one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a third-degree felony and four counts of corruption of minors, a third-degree felony.
Rivera was also convicted on one count of indecent assault of a child (less than 13), a first-degree misdemeanor; two counts of indecent exposure, a first-degree misdemeanor and one count of attempted indecent assault of a child (less than 13), a first-degree misdemeanor.
Along with his lengthy prison sentence, Rivera will also be placed on the sex offender registry for the remainder of his life, according to Gallagher.
The Towanda man was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police on June 26, 2018 after a three-month long investigation. The incidents took place in Towanda, Scranton and Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania between 2009 and 2018, according to police.
Rivera was originally charged with one count of aggravated assault, four counts of rape, four counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, five counts of aggravated indecent assault, one count of endangering the welfare of a child, four counts of corruption of minors, one count of simple assault, four counts of indecent assault, and one count of indecent exposure.
The ages of the victims in this case ranged from seven to 15 years old, police said.
