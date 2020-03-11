Simple assault
SAYRE — A Sayre man is facing charges of simple assault, harassment and public drunkenness for his role in an incident outside the Lehigh Tavern on Sunday.
According to borough police, Joshua Ryan Casterline, 27, was charged after he allegedly punched a woman near the North Lehigh Avenue business.
Casterline was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Todd Carr, and will appear again in court before MDJ Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on March 17.
Drug possession with intent to deliver
ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A Sayre man was jailed in lieu of $10,000 bail following an incident at a Chelsea Lane residence on March 2.
According to township police, Michael Jay Owen, 29, was charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; two misdemeanor counts of possession of controlled substances; and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police said Owen was charged after numerous items of drug paraphernalia and illegal substances were discovered by officers at his residence.
Owen will next appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on March 17.
Drug possession
ATHENS BOROUGH — A 27-year-old Athens man was charged with three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia following an incident that took place at a Maple Street residence on Feb. 28.
According to borough police, Roman Coston was charged after the items were discovered on his person when officers were serving a warrant on him for a separate incident.
Coston will appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley at future date to answer the charges.
Flight to avoid apprehension
ATHENS BOROUGH — An Athens man is facing charges of flight to avoid apprehension and possession of drug paraphernalia following an incident that took place on North Main Street on March 5.
According to officials from the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Vanderpool, 31, was charged after attempting to flee from officers as they were trying to serve a warrant on him.
Vanderpool was arraigned by Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley and subsequently jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail. He is scheduled to reappear in court before Judge Hurley for a preliminary hearing on March 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.