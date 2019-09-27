TIOGA CENTER — Amidst the threat of rain Thursday morning, hundreds of students’ smiles couldn’t be dampened as they made their way around Tiger Farm at the third annual Harvest Festival.
Tiger Farm, located near the Tioga Central School District’s athletic fields, is a school-community cooperative non-profit organization.
The aim, Superintendent Dr. David Hamilton said, is to offer students a hands-on learning experience when it comes to the agricultural community.
“We’re trying to replicate real life experience,” Hamilton said. “A lot of our kids live near farms, but they may not realize the wide variety of careers in the agricultural field.”
He noted the importance of educating children that there’s more to farming than growing and harvesting crops: the chemistry of soil composition, facets of dairy production, veterinary science, and more.
Booths from community organizations were dotted around the farm, giving students hands-on opportunities to learn about subjects noted above.
Community groups and local food bank work together to increase agricultural education for kids, said Hamilton.
The farm has apple trees, raised plant beds, and a food washing area currently under construction.
Assisting in the event was the district’s agriculture club, which consists of middle school student volunteers.
“Each year, we’re trying to grow the festival and make a closer connection between our students and the agriculture community,” said Hamilton. “This is just our way of bringing people in from the community, trying to make a closer connection.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.