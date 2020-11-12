Dunn family donates to Bradford County Veterans Memorial Park

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Veterans Memorial Park Association received a $1,000 from the Dunn family on Veterans Day.
The check was presented to association founder Joseph Doherty, his wife and Executive Secretary Sandra, Operations Manager Roy Schrimp and Chief Administrative Officer George Crowell at 3 p.m. at the park.
Hank Dunn made the donation to the park association in honor of his grandfather Henry Dunn, Sr. and all veterans. The funds will go towards new memorial bricks for the park and a plaque on the back of the army stone towards the park entrance to memorialize Henry Dunn, Sr.
The Dunn family has begun planning future donations as the plaque for their father and grandfather is estimated to cost $2,500.
“Ever since he passed away we’ve always taken Veterans Day off from work to honor him and all of the sacrifices he made for the country and his family,” said Dunn. “That’s kind of our standards. We go by his example, and so we’re honored about doing this.”
Schrimp said that Henry Dunn Sr. was a World War II veteran who served in General Patton’s army. Henry was a part of four major military conflicts and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart.
The 15-by-15 inch plaque will show his awards and accomplishments. Once it’s ready it will be displayed on the Army stone underneath state Sen. Gene Yaw’s (R-23) plaque.
Schrimp said that he expects the plaque to be placed onto the stone next spring.
“As soon as they’re available, we may have the brickmaker down here to put it on,” Schrimp said, “All we have to do is drill holes in it.”
He noted that the park association is waiting on a new picture for the plaque from the Dunn family and projected that after receiving it, their manufacturer would have the plaque ready in a month or two.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.