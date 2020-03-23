OWEGO – On Sunday, Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Marte Sauerbrey confirmed that there remains only one case of COVID-19, but the number of mandatory quarantines have increased to 69.
Sauerbrey said those in mandated quarantine are individuals who have had close contact — within six feet — with someone who has tested positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or individuals that have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy and is displaying symptoms of COVID-19.
Eight are currently under precautionary quarantine — individuals who have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy while COVID-19 was prevalent, but is not displaying symptoms; or is known to have had a proximate exposure to a positive person but has not had direct contact with a positive person and is not displaying symptoms.
There are 68 tests pending.
Sauerbrey reminded residents to call ahead if wishing to go to the county office building, as departments are operating with reduced staff.
