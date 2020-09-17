GALETON — The PA Route 6 Alliance is partnering with The Pennsylvania Humanities Council (PHC) and Erie Arts & Culture to bring the nationally recognized Community Heart & Soul™ Program plus a special community development grant opportunity to the following 14 northern Pennsylvania counties: Crawford, Erie, Warren, McKean, Potter, Tioga, Bradford, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Wayne, Pike, Venango, Mercer, and Lawrence.
Originally developed by the Orton Family Foundation, the innovative Community Heart & Soul™ program takes each specially selected Heart & Soul Community through a multi-year process, using humanities-based tools to increase engagement and strengthen the community socially, culturally, and economically. Throughout the process, a team of community members works to engage the entire community by gathering stories, hopes, and ideas from residents of all backgrounds, generations, and sectors, to uncover what really matters most to them and develop a unique action plan to make the community more connected, resourceful, and resilient.
Any residents, business owners, community leaders, organizations, and municipalities from within the 14 eligible counties who are interested in increasing community engagement and potentially having their community become a Heart & Soul Community are encouraged to attend one of two free virtual workshops to learn more about the program and how to apply for the special grant opportunity, offered by PHC and statewide funding partners.
Community Heart & Soul™ workshops will be held virtually on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 10 a.m. to noon, and Thursday, Oct. 8, 6 to 8 p.m. Registration is required and can be found at https://paroute6.com/community-heart-and-soul-grant-workshops. Questions? Contact Krissy Bonning-Gould of the PA Route 6 Alliance at info@paroute6.com or 814-435-7706 or Jen Danifo of PHC at jdanifo@pahumanities.org.
Since 2015, PHC has been the only statewide organization partnering with the Orton Family Foundation to bring Community Heart & Soul™ to towns across Pennsylvania. To learn more about their work and the communities they have supported visit https://pahumanities.org. Support for these webinars is provided by PHC, the Federal-State Partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities under a grant from the Pennsylvania Council of the Arts, a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional support provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
The PA Route 6 Alliance, a 501(c3) corporation, was established in 2003 to manage the PA Route 6 Heritage Corridor and to implement branding and marketing plans, community development programs and other planning efforts along the corridor. The Alliance includes representatives from all 11 counties, nine convention and visitor bureaus, four heritage areas, local development districts, local business owners, Chambers of Commerce, and other interested parties along the corridor.
