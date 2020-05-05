SAYRE — The Morning Times and Guthrie are teaming up for a new feature that will celebrate the “healthcare heroes” in the Valley during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Below is the first in a series of question-and-answer stories that will appear online and in the print editions of the Morning Times.
The first person we are highlighting is Paige Hughes, who is a nurse and has worked at Guthrie for the last eight years.
What made you want to go into the field of healthcare?
“I have always had a passion for helping people. It truly warms my heart to help others. I want to make a difference and be there for people when they need it most. It brings me happiness when I’m able to help someone. I knew that becoming a nurse would give me the ability to make a difference.”
How long have you worked at Guthrie?
“I have worked at Guthrie since 2012. I started my career as an x-ray technologist prior to becoming a nurse. I’ve worked for Guthrie for a total of 8 years.”
What is your favorite part of working in the field?
“My favorite part about being a nurse is being that ‘light’ for my patients in some of their darkest days. It is heartwarming to be able to bring a smile to my patients’ faces when they need it most. I love to be their comfort.”
What’s your favorite memory from your healthcare career?
“My favorite memory would be a conversation I had with a patient prior to them being discharged. This patient was once very ill and thankfully had a full recovery. The patient told me that he remembered my warm smile and caring demeanor when he was experiencing some of the worst moments during his illness. He said he would never forget me and thanked me for ‘doing God’s work.’ He said I impacted him for the rest of his life. That will always be my favorite memory.”
What is it like to work in healthcare during the coronavirus pandemic?
“Working during this pandemic can be tough at times, but I try not to think about myself and how hard it is on me. Instead, I think about how hard it is for these patients that are secluded from their families. I think about how scared they are. To protect myself and my patients, I have to wear a mask which covers my smile underneath. These times are scary for everyone. I look forward to the days where I can once again use my smile to bring comfort to my patients. I am thankful for the support I have from fellow nurses, administrators, my family and the community.”
