Ellis runs BCHS fundraisers

Lilly Ellis has been running fundraisers for the Bradford County Humane Society since she started her vacation about two months ago in Athens, Pa., with her grandparents.
Her latest venture is a yard sale which has lasted three days from July 9 to July 11. Lilly baked cookies and sold homemade lemonade as well for the hungry browsers, while her cousin Emerson Baker sold water. The whole family worked with Lilly because the yard sale became a fairly enormous venture, raising more than $350.00 and counting.
Lilly Ellis became interested in Bradford County Humane Society’s need to expand the shelter to provide more room for long term and quarantine dogs such as Bram, who is a soulful dog, just not used to people. Bradford County Humane Society is a no-kill shelter, and a United Way of Bradford County agency. Adoptable pets at BCHS may be viewed at pa19.petfinder.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.