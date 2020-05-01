ATHENS — Food is scattered throughout the hallways at Athens United Methodist Church, as the Feed My Sheep Food Pantry is serving more people than ever as a result the COVID-19 pandemic.
The food pantry served 271 people last month, the most Betty Bump has served in her five years running it.
“There’s a lot of need in our community,” she said. “A lot of the families are larger families with five, six, seven people in them.”
Most of the food at the pantry comes from the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, which donates 15 million pounds of food per year throughout the region.
“This time we got a large variety of fresh produce from one of the food drop-offs. On Monday, they didn’t have a lot of people, so they dropped off a lot of perishable items for us to distribute,” she added.
While much of the food does come from the food bank, the church also spends some of its own money on food.
“We buy milk, eggs, bread and anything else we can buy,” Bump said.
However, the pandemic has made it difficult to purchase the amount of food needed.
“I was doing a lot of the purchasing from Aldi as well as the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, but Aldi is limiting (the) quantities you can buy, so that’s kind of limiting me as to what I can purchase,” said Bump. “A lot of my volunteers are going to other sources and purchasing food items for us, which is a big help.”
About 25 volunteers help out every month to bag and distribute food to the community.
The pantry distributes food on the second Thursday of each month, and again on the fifth Thursday if there is one.
It usually operates from inside the building, but has since moved to the parking lot, where people stay in their cars to ensure proper social distancing.
“We’ll probably be doing it out of the parking lot for the next several months,” Bump said.
The food pantry is available to residents of the Athens and Sayre school districts. Prior registration and identification is required to collect food.
Donations to the pantry are also accepted.
“We take lots of donations, if anybody in the community wants to donate anything,” Bump said.
Donations can be dropped off at the door near the ramp at the back of the church, and monetary donations can be made out to Athens United Methodist Church with Feed My Sheep Food Pantry as the memo.
