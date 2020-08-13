DECATUR, IL — Millikin University is pleased to announce that student Marah Kiefer of Smithfield is among the outstanding undergraduates who have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester.

Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean’s List honors. Students earning a perfect 4.00 grade point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn High Dean’s List honors.

