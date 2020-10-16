SPENCER — The Spencer-Van Etten School District will be going to online learning until at least Oct. 26 due to a COVID-19 case among the staff.
“An S-VE employee who works in multiple locations has tested positive for COVID-19,” the school district posted on its website.
“The individual has begun the quarantine process and we are working with the Tioga County Health Department to assist with contact tracing,” the school district said.
Any person who was in direct contact with the confirmed case will be notified by the Department of Health, asked to quarantine, and given further guidance, according to the school district.
Due to the case and possibility of the individual coming into contact with individuals in multiple locations, the district was told it should shut down in-person instruction for at least the next six school days.
“Your child may have had no contact with the positive case, however, due to the extent of the district-wide exposure, the district has been directed by the Department of Health to close effective immediately until October 26th,” the school district announced.
The announcement was posted on the school website at some point during the school day on Thursday.
“Parents and guardians should pick up your child from school as soon as possible. Please check your email for more information before calling the district to allow our phone lines to be open; however, you may call if needed. We appreciate your help with this matter,” the announcement said.
