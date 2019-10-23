WAVERLY — After spending the last several meetings discussing the future of Waverly’s tax assessor position, village trustees agreed on Tuesday to not make any immediate decision on the post at least until next year.
The board opted to wait on the proposal following its previous meeting where Deputy Mayor Andrew Aronstam expressed doubts about the position’s elimination.
“I still believe that this is something which, at some point, will occur,” Mayor Patrick Ayres said Tuesday. “However, I do think that we need to obtain more information and look at it from as many angles as possible. So that whatever we do, we feel comfortable with it.
“So ... I think we should continue to study it, but I don’t think we need to have it on at every meeting as an ‘old business’ item,” he continued. “I think we should let our current assessor know that we’ll maintain our assessing district for our next fiscal year, which starts June 1, 2020.”
The elimination of the tax assessor would also dissolve the village’s tax assessment board, and the municipality would adopt the Town of Barton’s tax and equalization rates. The village’s equalization is approximately 40 percent while Barton’s is about 85 percent.
The resulting reassessment would not mean increased tax revenue for the municipality’s coffers. Rather, it would only make the assessments more current, meaning some residents’ taxes would go up and others would go down.
Generally speaking, that means that the tax rate for residents who have owned their homes for long periods of time would probably see their taxes go up, while commercial properties could see reduced rates.
But for now, village residents will not have to worry about their own rates at least for the near future.
“At this point, we’ll just leave it the way it is,” Ayres said. “We’ll continue to review it, but not as a constant agenda item on an ongoing basis.”
