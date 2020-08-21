TIOGA CENTER — The Tioga Central School Board continued discussions about returning to school during its meeting on Wednesday evening.
The board officially approved September 11 as the first day of school.
Administrators expressed confidence in the district’s reopening and health and safety plans during the meeting.
“We had high expectations from ourselves when building this plan,” Elementary School Principal Michelle Bombard said. “I think we exceeded those expectations. It’s a good plan. We’re confident in it.”
The district is sending every student to school for four days each week, with Wednesday being the day they are not in the building. Students will learn remotely, and the schools will be cleaned when students are not there.
Students with underlying health conditions or who are not comfortable with returning to school right away will be able to participate in remote learning. However, those without health conditions will be expected to return to school.
The district has set a positive test rate threshold of five percent in determining whether or not it will be safe to return to school.
“What we do is based on the numbers in the county,” Bombard said. “The numbers are good.”
The current positive test rate in Tioga County is around one percent.
Superintendent Dr. David Hamilton called that the number one priority earlier this month, and added that there was little the schools could do to protect students if it rose above five percent.
Should that happen, the entire district will pivot to remote learning.
The board also discussed whether or not the district would accept new non-resident students for the upcoming school year, which it ultimately decided against.
“This is a result of the increased safety and educational requirements we are operating under as a result of COVID-19,” according to a statement on the district website.
Returning non-resident students will be permitted to continue at Tioga, provided they have submitted their applications and payment to the district.
