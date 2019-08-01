ATHENS — An Athens man is in jail in lieu of $50,000 bail after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and stole a body pillow from her on Monday in Athens Borough.
According to borough police, Travis Clyde Belcher, 26, was charged with simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor; theft by unlawful taking, a third-degree misdemeanor; and a summary count of harassment for his role in the incident, which took place at approximately 1:40 a.m. Monday at a residence on Satterlee Street.
Police said the incident began when officers responded to a report of a woman who had just been assaulted by her boyfriend, Belcher, who had left the scene on his bike towards Satterlee Street.
Officers found the aforementioned bike near the pull camper where Belcher was residing, police said. When no one answered when officers knocked on the camper door, officers asked Belcher’s parents about his whereabouts. Belcher’s parents advised officers that he may have been inside the camper harming himself because he had done so in the past, and that officers could gain entry to the camper any way they could.
Upon gaining entry, officers learned that Belcher was not inside the camper, said police. Shortly thereafter, Belcher appeared from between the camper and residence and spoke with officers.
Police stated that Belcher explained he and his girlfriend and gotten into an argument over the phone, but he had never hit her. When asked why the victim had a lump on the back of her head, Belcher replied that he did not know.
Belcher was subsequently detained and placed in the back of a police vehicle before being transported to a holding cell at the police department, said police.
Officers then spoke with the victim, who told officers that Belcher had been watching her from the bushes outside her workplace. When she left work to go home, Belcher began following her, and the victim told him to leave her alone.
The victim said Belcher then began asking her for her phone, but she refused to give it to him. Belcher then grabbed the victim by the hair and punched her in the back of the head near the intersection of North Main Street and East Pine Street. Officers noted that a lump was observed on the back right side of the victim’s head.
The victim told police that Belcher also choked her and she tried screaming for help, but no one came. She eventually made it to the camper where they lived and told officers that Belcher hit her again.
The victim stated that when she was finally able to leave the camper, she met her aunt at the Dandy Mini Mart, where she dialed 911. The victim also filled out a written statement where she alleged that Belcher stole a body pillow from her.
While in the jail cell at the police department, Belcher advised officers of a bag of methamphetamine that belonged to the victim and that he did not want to get in trouble for it, said police.
Officers located the bag, which contained a small glass pipe and a total of 0.4 grams of meth.
Belcher was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 13.
