Healthcare Hero Spotlight: Guthrie nurse Ann Lamontagne, RN

SAYRE — The Morning Times and Guthrie are teaming up for a new feature that will celebrate the “healthcare heroes” in the Valley during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Below is the second in a series of question-and-answer stories that will appear online and in the print editions of the Morning Times.
Today, we are highlighting Ann Lamontagne, who has been working for Guthrie as an Operating Room nurse for over 36 years.
What made you want to go into the field of healthcare?
“When I was four years old, I received a doctor’s bag for Christmas and knew after that it was my calling to take care of people.”
How long have you worked at Guthrie?
“I have worked at Guthrie as an Operating Room (OR) nurse for over 36 years.”
What is your favorite part of working in the field?
“As an OR nurse there are no two days that are ever the same. I enjoy meeting new patients and helping out with new procedures.”
What is your favorite memory from your healthcare career?
“I have so many favorite memories as a nurse. Hearing a baby’s heart beat for the first time after a c-section surgery and helping a co-worker with the delivery of her baby are just a few.”
What is it like to work in healthcare during the coronavirus pandemic?
“The fear of the unknown is unsettling, but when it comes down to caring for a patient, the nurse in you kicks in.”
