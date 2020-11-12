David and Irene Radigan celebrated the purchase of the Choice 102 radio station on Tuesday with a ribbon cutting.
The Radigans, who also own and operate WEBO radio in Owego, are taking over the Valley radio station from longtime owner and broadcaster Chuck Carver.
“The most important thing to me was that we find buyers who continue what we’ve done. (Making sure) they weren’t going to move this station to Owego or some other area and that they would continue the Scholarship Challenge and the local news coverage and the things like that. When all those pieces came together, it feels right. Not just for me but for the community too,” said Carver, who ran the local radio station for 44 years.
The Radigan family purchased WEBO in 2006 and became sole owners in 2019.
The new owners are looking forward to keeping The Choice as a locally-owned and operated station that supports the community.
“Chuck is so devoted to the community and what he does here with Choice 102 is so similar to what we try to do in Owego with WEBO. We subscribe to his philosophy of local radio, the same way, and Chuck and I never realized how similar we really are when it comes to operating stations,” David Radigan said.
Radigan knows it will be tough to replace Carver on the Valley airwaves.
“We have huge shoes to fill with Chuck, and I’m not about to dive in and think that I can do exactly what he did the way he did it. We’ve developed a successful radio station at WEBO, and step one is really getting to know what people want here at Choice 102, and that’s what we’re going to do,” Radigan said.
“It’s going to start by asking people, we’re going to try to put up a survey and have people give us feedback and meet as many people as we can and invite them to stop by and say hi and have conversations about what they like about Choice and what else they would like to do with Choice if they could,” he continued. “We will see all the options and try to crank out the best possible radio station that we can. (We are) keeping Scholarship Challenge, Christmas is for Kids and Stuff the Bus, we’ll keep all of that going and keep it a community radio station.”
The purchase awaits FCC approval, which is expected around the end of the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.