WAVERLY — Before heading over the Waverly Fall Fest at East Waverly Park on Saturday, residents looking to help one of the newest members of its community are welcome to stop by the Waverly High School that morning.
At the parking lot past the tennis courts behind the high school, the Baby Bristol 5K Fun Run/Walk will kick off at 9 a.m. that morning, with registration opening at 8 a.m., according to district Superintendent Eric Knolles and event chairwoman Cindy Shaffer.
“Bristol (Harvey) has some heart issues, and she had heart surgery a couple days after she was born,” Knolles said. “She’s been in Syracuse and at the Golisano Children’s Hospital in Rochester, so we wanted to do a fundraiser for her family.”
The fun run is being spearheaded by the Waverly Police Benevolent Association, the Waverly Teachers Association and Waverly Recreation.
“Bristol’s dad, Nate, is a police officer here in Waverly, and his mom, Stephanie, is a teacher here at the district,” Knolles said. “So the associations wanted to be all over the opportunity to give back to their own, so it’s just a great opportunity to help a local family.”
Shaffer added that there will also be a basket raffle to benefit the family at the cheerleaders tent at the Waverly Fall Fest.
“They’re just the first to help out others in their community, and now we have the chance as a community to help them,” she said.
Knolles added that the family has been overwhelmed with the support that they’ve already received.
“They’re both Waverly born and raised,” Knolles said. “And they’re a police officer and a teacher. I mean that’s the backbone of any community. And integrating that with the fall fest — it’s just going to be a great community day.”
About 50 people have already preregistered for the event, said Shaffer, and anyone is welcome to register on the day of the event. All participants will also receive T-shirts.
