WAVERLY – The Waverly Planning Board met Tuesday night and discussed the short term actions prioritized in the village’s 2020 comprehensive plan update.
Tioga County Planning Director Elaine Jardine gave a recap of what was discussed at the last meeting before advising on the next steps to be taken.
Discussion centered mostly around economic development and beautification in the village. In the end, Jardine recommended that the planning board request that the village board of trustees conduct an economic market analysis.
“That would entail a consultant — like Thoma Development Consultants — some consultant that’s familiar with businesses and economies to say ‘these are the types of businesses that the Village of Waverly would be most successful attracting and would thrive here,” said Jardine.
According to Jardine, the analysis could also prove useful in the village’s brand implementation.
“Now we know that the train (on the village logo) probably will stay,” said Jardine. “But I still think you need that economic market analysis done first to make sure whatever branding you develop doesn’t conflict with what the economic market analysis says.”
Jardine explained that there is potential to get assistance from Empire State Development to help cover the cost of an analysis through the strategic planning and feasibility studies program.
A motion was made to request that the trustees approve the analysis.
Jardine said that once the trustees approve the action, then she will be able to pursue funding and request a quote from a consultant.
The planning board’s request will be part of the trustee’s May 11 meeting agenda. The next planning board meeting will be Thursday, June 10 at 6:30 p.m.
