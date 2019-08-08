SHESHEQUIN — A Waverly woman is facing numerous charges following her alleged involvement in a string of Sheshequin Township thefts over the past winter that led to the arrest of a Sayre man in late February.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Michealla Nichole Gallagher, 21, was charged with 14 counts each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, both grade-two felonies; 14 counts of theft from a motor vehicle, a grade-three felony; one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a grade-two felony; 14 counts of loitering and prowling at night time, a grade-three misdemeanor; and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, which is a misdemeanor.
Police said Gallagher was arrested as a result of state troopers’ investigation of a series of theft incidents from Jan. 20 to Feb. 14 in Sheshequin, Wysox and Ridgebury townships.
During the investigation, witnesses told troopers that a man — later identified as 25-year-old Sayre man Patrick Firestine, who was charged in February — and a woman driving a red car with a loud exhaust were in the vicinity when the thefts occurred, police said.
At 2 a.m. on Feb. 14, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Firestine in the 12000 block of Sheshequin Road in Sheshequin Township, police said. Police added that a theft had been reported that morning at a residence on Sheshequin Road.
Police said a probable cause search warrant was issued to search a Sayre residence and a maroon red Nissan Altima bearing New York registration. While a search of the residence yielded no results, a traffic stop of Gallagher’s Altima led troopers to discover drug paraphernalia and a number of items that were reported stolen by the victims along Sheshequin Road — namely clearly-labeled bank bags, vehicle registrations, and ID and bank cards.
Gallagher then provided a statement to troopers outlining her own and Firestine’s involvement in the thefts, and added that Firestine sometimes brought his four-year-old nephew along when the thefts took place. She noted that the child was also transported in the vehicle without proper car seating.
Gallagher was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Todd Carr on Aug. 5 and remanded to jail in lieu of $20,000 straight bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled before Judge Carr for Aug. 28.
