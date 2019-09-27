TOWANDA — After two weeks of visiting with Pike Township petitioners and residents regarding the relocation of the municipality’s polling place, the Bradford County Election Board on Thursday voted to change the location to the VFW Post 6824.
Originally, petitioners Linda Russell and Kathy Bresnan approached the board asked that the township’s polling place be moved from the municipal building to the United Church of Christ’s Parrish House. However, that building is located in Leraysville Borough.
The VFW, located at 1468 Haighs Pond Rd., Rome, was originally considered by the petitioners as an option for the new polling place, but eliminated it as a choice because alcohol is sold at the establishment.
However, after consulting with VFW officials, election board chairman John Sullivan said no alcohol will be sold from the facility on election day, allowing the polling place to be located there.
“VFW officials were honored to be able to host the election,” he said. “And the Parrish House is a great facility, but we were more comfortable making sure that the polling place is located in Pike Township.”
Russell and Bresnan two weeks ago explained that the move was needed as the township building has extremely limited space — which has shrunk even further with the new voting machines purchased by the county earlier this year — and is quite difficult for elderly and disabled people to navigate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.