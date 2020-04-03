Commissioners hold COVID-19 Q&A session on Facebook

TOWANDA — As Bradford County continues to deal with the coronavirus — including eight confirmed COVID-19 cases in the area — commissioners Ed Bustin, Doug McLinko and Daryl Miller addressed some continuing concerns Thursday as part of their first weekly Q&A session they are conducting through Facebook Live.
One of the major questions asked Thursday was about who or where the local coronavirus cases might be based out of.
With at least a couple of the cases, some entities have shared details as it relates to the public they serve. On March 26, the Sayre Borough Police Department posted on its Facebook that the department had been impacted. The day after, the Sayre Area School District said its school resource officer had tested positive. Then, earlier this week, the county shared that its jail had an inmate and contracted health care provider who both tested positive.
Bustin said he understands these concerns, which county officials regularly hear, “but the real answer isn’t knowing who to avoid, the real answer to that is avoiding everybody.”
Echoing recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as the commissioners have in past appeals to the public, Bustin reiterated the importance of regular hand washing, not touching one’s face without clean hands and social distancing.
“When you go outside … you can walk, you can go into your back yard, you can go to local parks — you just can’t gather in large numbers,” he explained. “You want to stay away from other people — at least 6 feet.”
McLinko warned that “the worst is yet to come.”
“If you do your job and do the things the president and others have asked us to do, I think we can get through this,” he said. “We still have rough days coming, but your chances of getting the virus, if you do what you’re supposed to do, are going to be very low. And we need to keep the people who are going through this in our prayers and our thoughts.”
In response to one of the questions about local hospital preparedness, Bustin said from conversations the county regularly has with these institutions, they are prepared to test and respond as needed.
Another concern that commissioners heard Thursday revolved around people coming into the county from more populous areas. McLinko noted that he has also seen quite a few different license plates around the area.
“You can’t force anybody to self-quarantine,” McLinko said. “We can strongly ask the people to respect us — don’t bring infections from other parts of the country here.”
When it came to a question from a resident concerned about working in a factory and bringing COVID-19 home to family that already have health problems, McLinko encouraged the resident to approach their employer about their discomfort and their options, which could include unpaid leave.
“Utilize every benefit that you have,” McLinko told the resident. “I totally understand. I know people are very anxious about this, especially if you have health issues. Nobody can force anyone to go to work — it’s your choice.”
Another resident said they wanted to help the community in some way and not just sit around, but was unsuccessful getting in with some food banks — which McLinko suggested was probably due to background check requirements that could take some time to process.
“What you can do is just check on your neighbors,” McLinko said, although he noted it can be with a simple phone call or other remote method in recognition of social distancing.
He then related a story about a woman he knows whose neighbors knocked on her door one day while heading out to the store to see if she needed anything. He noted that she had never actually met those neighbors during the six years they’ve lived next to her.
“With all of the things we’ve gone through together as Bradford Countians, whether it’s floods or all different things, neighbors always help neighbors,” McLinko said.
During the Q&A, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 1,211 positive COVID-19 cases from across the state, although Bradford County’s total remained steady since rising to eight on Wednesday.
Neighboring Wyoming County reported its first case, while Susquehanna County now has three, Lycoming County has seven, and Tioga County has two. Sullivan County is still without a positive case.
Bordering Bradford County in New York state, Tioga County has eight confirmed cases while Chemung County has 16.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health also reported 16 new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total to 90.
As the pandemic continues to unfold, Miller stressed that the county is taking the situation very seriously.
“We’re doing everything we can. We’ve activated our EOC (Emergency Operations Center). We’re in contact contact with our health care facilities, our first responders, there’s the courthouse situation (closing it off to the public),” said Miller.
The county has also made a variety of information and resources available on its website, www.bradfordcountypa.org, and Facebook page.
The next Q&A event will take place following the commissioners’ regular meeting, which will begin livestreaming at 10 a.m. on Thursday on the BC Commissioners Facebook page.
Those who wish to submit questions beforehand can email covidquestions@bradfordco.org. Commissioners also responded to questions posted in the livestream’s comments during the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.