The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Bradford County remained at 47 on Tuesday.
Four of the cases are probable, while 43 are confirmed, according to the State Department of Health.
Twenty of the cases are in Sayre, which is the most in the county.
Three Bradford County residents have died due to complications of the coronavirus.
Statewide, Pennsylvania has seen over 79,000 total cases of COVID-19, and over 6,200 people have died.
In New York, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Tioga County remained at 150, according to a press release.
The death toll related to the virus in Tioga County is 24, with 22 of the deaths having ties to Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
Elderwood has seen at least 40 recoveries from the virus, contributing to the county’s total of 110.
The number of cases in Chemung County remained at 112, with only one of them being active.
Three people have died from complications of COVID-19, and 108 people have recovered.
Over 405,000 people in New York state have tested positive for coronavirus, and nearly 31,000 have died
