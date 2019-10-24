WAVERLY — Two weeks after the Waverly Board of Trustees proposed sweeping parking changes across the village, numerous residents came out to the board’s meeting this week to voice their concerns with the proposal.
Many of the residents expressed particular concerns about the changes proposed for Fulton Street, although several other residents were skeptical about the changes proposed on other streets as well.
One Fulton Street resident stated that many of the properties located on her roadway have shared driveways, and one-side parking could exasperate issues.
“Targeting one side of the street for parking is really going to diminish property values on that side, while the other side is not going to have that concern,” she said.
The resident added that one-sided parking could also create blindspots around certain corners as well as hinder deliveries and services such as lawn care.
According to an updated list provided by Mayor Patrick Ayres on Wednesday, under the proposed parking changes, there would be no parking allowed on:
• The west side of Pine Street from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Moore Street.
• The west side of Orange Street from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Moore Street.
• The east side of Cadwell Avenue from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Moore Street.
• The west side of Clark Street from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Moore Street.
• The west side of Fulton Street from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Moore Street.
• The west side of Waverly Street from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Moore Street.
• The east side of the entire length of Lincoln Street.
• The south side of the entire length of Florence Street.
• The south side of the entire length of Blizzard Street.
• The north side of the entire length of Park Place.
• The east side of the entire length of Wilbur Street.
• The south side of the entire length of Clinton Avenue.
• The east side of the entire length of Center Street.
• The east side of Orchard Street from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Hickory Street.
• The north side of Providence Street from its intersection with Spaulding Street west to Pennsylvania Avenue.
• The north side of Elm Street from its intersection with Spaulding Street west to Pennsylvania Avenue.
• Both sides of Ithaca Street between Chemung and Spaulding streets.
Ayres added that the current seasonal parking restriction in place on Fulton Street would be deleted in favor of the new proposed law.
The mayor also noted that any of the proposed restrictions are subject to change as the process continues.
But for many of the residents present at this week’s meeting, the changes were unnecessary, and could even increase hazards.
“Our biggest concern is people already speed down our street with two-sidded parking,” a Waverly Street resident said. “My concern is if we go to one-sided parking, they’re going to go all the faster.”
“My other concern is parking is already limited as it is with the two-sided parking,” she continued. “And now if we go to one-sided parking, I know already people are going to park onto my driveway and I’m not going to be able to get in. I’m just not sure what it’s going to solve.”
The resident also stated that if the village moved forward with the proposal, curbs should be installed on the affected streets to protect the greenspaces on those roadways.
Another Fulton Street resident stated that the restrictions would further hinder the parking ability of guests and visitors of various residences.
“There’s definitely not going to be enough room for everybody to park,” he said. “It’s been like this forever, and there’s been no trouble. I don’t know why (the village) wants to change it.”
Still other residents voiced their concerns as well, which ranged from additional fears around speeding to potentially restricted access by emergency personnel to homes where all the parking is sided.
However, Ayres tapped the brakes on how soon the restrictions, if any, would be implemented.
“This is a lot of proposed changes and it’s going to take us awhile to work through all the details of these things,” he said.
On Wednesday, Ayres said he understood the feelings of residents when it comes to parking changes, but was still optimistic about looking to improve parking around the village.
“It may limit some people’s options for parking, but that doesn’t mean it’s not potentially worthwhile when you look at the whole package,” he said. “When you go up some of these streets, the greenspace, for example, is completely annihilated. It’s destroyed. Some people have turned the greenspace into parking, and I completely understand why.”
Ayres also reiterated that the changes were proposed with the help of officials from the Waverly Police Department, Waverly-Barton Fire District and public works department.
“Of course, the fire department would want a clear lane to get to homes as quickly as possible in case of emergency,” the mayor said. “So yes, I would show preference to the fire and emergency experts when it comes to public safety.”
However, many individuals in the group of residents that appeared at this week’s meeting to oppose the changes are starting a petition against them. More information regarding that petition can be found on the Village of Waverly Community Forum Facebook page.
The next board of trustees public meeting is slated for 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 12. Village officials noted that a public hearing on the parking changes may not be scheduled until at least December.
