First responders save man, dog from Susquehanna River
First responders rescued a man and his dog from the Susquehanna River on Sunday evening.

ATHENS — The Athens Borough Fire Department, the Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company and Greater Valley EMS and Rescue saved a man and his dog from the Susquehanna River on Sunday evening.

According to a Facebook post from the Athens Borough Fire Department, first responders were called to the river at 8:16 on Sunday night for a possible individual in the water.

“Valley Rescue 7 responded to the area of Romberger’s farm and confirmed the individual to be in the water,” the Facebook post said.

The fire department launched a rescue boat from the Sayre boat launch, located the victim and safely removed him and his dog from the water.

According to the fire department, the victim was returned to the boat launch and transferred to EMS care.

Crews were also assisted by the Pennsylvania State Fish and Boat Commission.

