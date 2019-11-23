ATHENS — The run-up to Christmas Day involves a lot of planning and most of us have so much to do and so little time to do it.
Take the pressure out of Christmas shopping and find all the presents you need for your loved ones and visit Spalding Memorial Library’s 5th annual Christmas Market at 724 South Main Street in Athens.
Visit us on Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the Library. Stroll the grounds, warm yourself by the outdoor fire pits and enjoy the festive atmosphere. Make sure to visit Santa and pose for some photos and head inside the library to make Christmas Tree Ornaments.
You’ll be able to browse goods offered by local vendors, including jewelry, handmade kitchen items, photo gifts, and festive home décor. The act of shopping locally warms the heart and spirit, so surely it can never be too wintry for an outdoor Christmas Market!
Catch the Christmas spirit with us this year — thankfully, it’s contagious.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.