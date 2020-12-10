SAYRE — Snyder Elementary School Principal Michelle Murrelle took some time during Monday’s school board meeting to thank the school district’s technology department for helping make last week’s remote learning a success.
“I just wanted to start off with a big shoutout to our tech. department. Several teachers and staff had asked me to make sure that all their help was duly noted during our first four days of remote. That’s very much appreciated. It went very well,” Murrelle said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school district went to online instruction from Tuesday, Dec. 1 through Friday, Dec. 4 as a precautionary move after the Thanksgiving holiday.
Murrelle also pointed to the hard work of the teachers, staff and the entire Sayre school community.
“I’d like to have great thanks go out to our teachers, our students, our staff and our parents as well. It was a big lift, but I think for the amount of time and practice that we had with the kids and our resources, it went over very well,” Murrelle said.
Murrelle said that the return to in-person instruction on Monday was a happy time for both students and staff at Snyder.
“It was very nice to see everybody’s faces out at the walkers circle when the kids came back. When we asked if they were glad to be back, it was a resounding yes with looks of just gladness in their eyes to be back, and I know that was also the experience at the bus circle,” Murrelle said.
“It was just nice to see everyone’s smiling faces back ... Again, I would just like to thank everyone for their part that they (played) to make sure that it went off so well for all of our students.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.