ATHENS BOROUGH — A Waverly man has been charged with numerous sex crimes following an incident that occurred on Sept. 11 at an Athens Borough residence. Additionally, his girlfriend from Athens has been charged after trying to get one of the victims to lie to police.
According to Athens Borough Police, Adam Keely, 34, was charged with criminal attempt of statutory sexual assault, a first-grade felony; criminal solicitation, first-grade felony; corruption of minors, a third-grade felony; endangering the welfare of children, a third-grade felony; and a misdemeanor count of indecent exposure.
Jessika T. Coombs, 45, was charged with intimidating a victim, a first-grade felony; and misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors.
Police said officers were at an Athens Borough residence on Sept. 15 when two 11-year-old girls approached and asked to speak with them regarding an incident that had occurred on Sept. 11 involving Keely.
Police said the girls stated that they were with a 13-year-old friend that day at Coombs’ residence and, when they entered the house, they observed an undressed Keely masturbating in the bedroom in plain view. Police added that Keely made no attempt to cover himself.
Later in the day, Keely offered vodka and cigarettes to the juveniles, which they declined, and Keely and the victims all went to the park. While at the park, Keely attempted to solicit sex from one of the victims.
The three victims then went to one of the other girls’ houses, and waited to Coombs to return home. When the victims told Coombs about the incidents, she stated that she did not believe them, and later attempted to get one of the victims to lie about the incident to police.
In interviewing Keely as part of the investigation, police said Keely informed officers that he had ingested methamphetamine that day.
Keely and Coombs were arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Tuesday and subsequently remanded to jail on $250,000 and $100,000 bail, respectively. They each are scheduled to appear in court for preliminary hearings on Dec. 31.
