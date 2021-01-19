SAYRE — State Sen. Gene Yaw announced Monday that local school districts will be eligible to receive millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funding to be used over the next several years.
According to a statement from Yaw on his Facebook page, over $2 billion in federal COVID-19 funds have been earmarked to Pennsylvania K-12 schools affected by the pandemic, with nearly $29 million going toward school districts in Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Union counties.
The Athens Area School District will receive $2,201,675 and the Sayre Area School District is scheduled to get $1,697,050.
“Schools need budget stability as they weather the pandemic and work to provide a quality education in safe and healthy learning environments. This relief funding will help bridge the financial gaps already widened by COVID-19,” Yaw said.
The federal relief is provided by the bipartisan Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER II) Fund passed by Congress in December. Funding will support food programs, technological improvements and other education services.
23rd Senatorial District allocations include:
• Blue Ridge School District $1,051,100
• Canton Area School District $1,258,598
• East Lycoming School District $1,140,294
• Elk Lake School District $990,237
• Jersey Shore Area School District $1,871,138
• Lewisburg Area School District $1,036,899
• Loyalsock Township School District $945,113
• Mifflinburg Area School District $1,971,023
• Montgomery Area School District $1,188,107
• Montoursville Area School District $1,057,830
• Montrose Area School District $1,760,151
• Muncy School District $872,147
• Northeast Bradford School District $937,387
• South Williamsport Area School District $1,278,274
• Southern Tioga School District $2,432,725
• Sullivan County School District $523,608
• Towanda Area School District $1,591,088
• Troy Area School District $1,373,748
• Warrior Run School District $1,749,015
• Williamsport Area School District $8,949,801
• Wyalusing Area School District $1,161,368
A complete list of ESSER II fund allocations is available on the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s (PDE’s) website. Funds must be used by September 2023. School districts and charter schools must apply to PDE to obtain their allocated funds. The application process will be posted on the PDE website.
The ESSER II Fund awards were awarded to states based on the proportion of funding each state received under Part A of Title I of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965, as amended, in fiscal year 2020.
