ATHENS — The Athens Area School Board approved the implementation of the Community Eligibility Provision at the K-5 schools in the district at a special board meeting on Wednesday, allowing those students to receive free breakfast and lunch.
The Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) is a “reimbursement option for eligible LEAs and schools that wish to offer free meals to all children in high poverty schools.” It was established under the The Healthy and Hunger-Free Kids Act (HHFKA) of 2010, according to Superintendent Craig Stage.
“We started recognizing that we were having increasing school debt — well food service debt — (and) we started to look for options to help ease that burden on families,” Stage explained.
The district has been trying to attain CEP, but have not been eligible for the past few years.
“To participate in the Community Eligibility Provision, LEAs and schools must have an identified student population level of at least 40 percent or below the national poverty level,” Stage explained during his slideshow presentation on CEP.
Stage also went over the benefits and considerations of the program for the school district.
“The benefits obviously are increased breakfast and lunch participation among students (and) improved nutrition to disadvantaged and high poverty students. There’s also a couple extra benefits. There’s not a mistake of not being able to purchase a lunch (and) there’s no meal chain or lunch chain,” Stage said.
There were two main considerations to discuss/examine with the CEP: participation and cost.
“If a school district or LEA participates in the CEP, they really have to push participation because it could potentially affect the financial outcome of the food services program,” Stage said.
Cost-wise, Stage was not entirely sure how much the district will be paying or incurring with CEP, despite the program being highly subsidized.
“If we’re offering free breakfast and lunch to the entire population, I’m thinking, more kids will participate if it’s free no matter what. And if our participation increases, then we won’t incur a debt down the road,” Stage explained. “That’s an important thing to consider, so we’re willing to take on the responsibility of incurring a debt the first year or in the first couple of years, with the idea that if we participate in this program long enough that it will turn a profit.”
During the presentation, Stage opened the floor for questions from the board.
Board member Joseph Joyce asked if students receive a basic meal, they could still buy another extra meal if they’d like. Stage stated there was still an opportunity for students to purchase extra meals or snacks with their free meal.
Board vice president Karen Whyte asked if Stage could provide a forecast or explanation for what happens after the three years for the CEP.
“It’s a four-year rolling cycle, so in the third year, you have to reapply if you’re still eligible,” Stage explained.
Concerns over whether the program would still be available after the three years were discussed as well. Stage stated that the program was well-funded and the district should not have to worry about it not being available after the first cycle.
Board member Charles Frisbie asked if the program was for all K-12 students.
“Not all of our schools are currently eligible for the CEP and it does state that if you wish to participate you do not have to provide it to every school,” Stage said.
Lynch Bustin Elementary School and SRU Elementary are currently the only schools eligible for the CEP.
Lynch Bustin is at 44.09 percent and SRU at 42.98 percent, both above the forty percent benchmark. Forty percent is the benchmark regarding the national poverty line for districts and schools to be eligible for CEP.
Board member Lonnie Stethers asked how the state tells how a school or district is eligible for CEP.
The data which tells whether a family is eligible for human services programs, including free school meals, comes from Bradford County and the state, according to Stage.
Stage also made a note that if the district moves forward with CEP for the eligible schools, the district will need to increase lunch prices by 10 cents at the middle and high schools.
Free meals for students at Lynch Bustin and SRU should begin this school year.
“We will have done two things: We’ve helped reduce the burden on our parents, trying to pay for lunches, and we’ve also increased the access to healthy meals for our elementary students. Our goal and hope is that as we continue in the CEP, our other two buildings become eligible,” Stage said.
