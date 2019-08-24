SAYRE — Ahead of the 2019 Sayre Borough End of Summer Celebration and Fireworks Display that kicks off at 3:30 p.m. today at Riverfront Park, borough officials had some announcements to make.
The goal of this event is to promote our community, our emergency services, and school district programs.
The use of all tobacco products, E-Cigarettes, and the consumption of alcohol is strictly prohibited in Riverfront Park and on all Borough owned properties.
The success of our event would not be possible without the generosity of the following sponsors:
- Gannon Associates
- Foster Law Office
- First Citizens Community Bank
- Guthrie Federal Credit Union
- Landy and Kilmer Insurance
- G. Webster Inc.
- Landy and Rossettie, PLLC.
- Bradco Supply Company
- Valley Energy
- Mayor Henry Farley
- Suzanne Jarrett
- William and Sally Hickey
- Sayre Engine Co. No. 1
- PS Bank
- Sayre Sons and Daughters of Italy
- Tioga Downs
- Vacri Construction Corporation
- Stiffler McGraw
- Yale’s Music Shop
- The Morning Times
- 95.3 The Bridge
- Bishop’s Fulltime Portables
- Cheaspeake Energy
- Walmart
- Aqua PA
- Lane’s Beverage
- Clare Printing
- Jeff Paul Plumbing and Heating
- Yanuzzi’s Restaurant
- Candlewood Suites
- Bradford County Tourism Agency
- Taylor Rental — Corning, N.Y.
- Glenn O. Hawbaker
- Dandy Mini Mart
Sayre Borough would also like to thank the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital grounds crew for its help in getting the park ready for this year’s event.
