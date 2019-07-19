OWEGO — As solar energy projects continue to pop up throughout the county, Tioga County Planning Board members were recently split on whether to recommend local approval for a new proposal as concerns spike regarding farmland preservation.
The 4.9 mega watt project in question would be situated on 26 acres of a 127-acre parcel located at 1467 Halsey Valley Rd. in the Town of Tioga.
Project details note that the solar panel arrays would be between eight and nine feet tall, and surrounded by a seven-foot fence with a locking gate.
The parcel would be leased by Lodestar Energy, LLC, with the solar energy impacting 450 area homes.
While the details regarding solar project approvals have generally streamlined over the last few years, the question of farmland protection surfaces as planning board members weighed that against personal property rights.
“It’s a cumulative impact after a while,” said Pam Moore, who continued to voice concern regarding the development of agricultural land throughout the county.
Board members discussed the fact that the property owner does not want to farm the land, and surrounding farmers confirm that the parcel is not well suited for crops.
However, Moore noted consistently that the soil quality ranks “fairly high” based on state-outlined guidelines.
“Local knowledge says it’s marginally productive at best,” said Elaine Jardine, county planning director.
Ultimately, the decision will be made by local officials in the Town of Tioga, as votes did not tally to recommend approval.
Voting to recommend approval were Art Cassiola, Town of Candor; Georgeann Eckley, Village of Owego; Mike Reynolds, Village of Newark Valley; and Rawley Filbin, Village of Waverly;
Voting against recommended approval were Grady Updyke, Town of Barton; Tim Pollard, Town of Berkshire; and Moore, Town of Nichols.
Doug Chrzanowski, Town of Tioga, abstained.
“So it’s non-action,” Jardine said. “It basically means that this board never saw it and didn’t consider it — that’s the way it works in New York state.”
