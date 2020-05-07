SAYRE — The Sayre Area School District unveiled its 2020-2021 budget proposal on Monday, but Business Manager Barry Claypool warned that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are many uncertainties that could alter the plan before a final budget vote next month.
“There could be things that change at the state level or local level that will make us go in and make changes to this budget, but this is where we’re at at the current moment,” Claypool said.
Among uncertainties, he highlighted the drops they’ve seen with real estate and earned income taxes, which have already prompted some changes, along with possible future increases to the Pennsylvania State Employee Retirement System due to the Stock Market. Legislation that’s currently in discussion in Harrisburg could also bring financial changes, as well as the outlook for what school will look like in 2020-2021.
Claypool said they are planning the best they can for all uncertainties.
“This budget was challenging to put together,” he explained. “ … We anticipate the following two years’ budgets to be even more challenging than this one was. It’s going to take quite a while for the state to dig out of the hole that it’s unfortunately found itself in with some of the sales tax and things decreasing quite a bit at that level. The state is projecting a $4 billion deficit, so they are going to have to make some hard choices in the next couple of years as well.”
The $19.3 million proposal anticipates a $28,366 surplus in revenue that will be added to the district’s fund balance. This fund balance is expected to finish out the current school year at $1,088,000 after beginning the year at $647,674.
A 1.5% property tax increase is also proposed, which would increase millage from 50.405 to 54.86 and generate $6.38 million in revenue, or an additional $90,000 over the current school year.
Overall, $14 million of the budget is tied in with salaries and benefits, although Claypool said this item was helped along through an agreement to hold off on increases for professional staff for a second straight school year.
“It’s been greatly appreciated,” Claypool said, adding that several upper level administrators were also not taking an increase in pay for the next school year.
Also helping the school district is their bond refinancing, which will reduce debt service from $735,670 to $690,699, although its inter-fund transfers are increasing from $100,000 in 2019-2020 to $250,000 in 2020-2021 to cover some higher than anticipated costs to finish the high school roof replacement project. The district also had a $53,250 increase in its technology expenses associated with updating wiring in the buildings to improve technology access and get more computers in the hands of students.
Claypool also highlighted the district’s charter school costs, which are projected at $395,000 for the upcoming school year. The current school year’s costs are expected to end up at $371,013.
“We’re always looking at ways we can get those students back from charters because that will directly lower costs here, which will help the district’s bottom line,” Claypool said.
School board member Margaret Barry invited anyone currently utilizing a cyber charter school to contact Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio about the district’s Sayre Online Learning Academy, which she said has greatly improved over its past few years of operation and can help keep district taxes down.
School board Vice President Ron Cole thanked Claypool and administrators for their work on the budget, saying it will help prepare the district for what is expected to be a rough couple years ahead. Claypool also credited the work of Shawn Madigan in the business office for doing much of the “heavy lifting” with the budget.
With school board approval Monday, the budget is starting its 30-day review and comment period. It’s being made available on the district’s website. Those who want to inspect a physical version can call the business office and Claypool will mail a copy out.
The board will vote to adopt the budget on June 15.
