SPENCER — Village of Spencer Trustee Tim Goodrich visited the Spencer Town Board meeting on Tuesday to request planning board files related to the village on behalf of the Joint Planning Board which will soon be dissolving.
In conjunction with the reorganization of files, the town board decided to pay for the village’s half of the file cabinet in which the village files to be moved are currently stored. This will finalize the reorganizing for the town hall.
Work on bridges around Spencer is seeing progress, according to the town board. Box culverts for several bridges are expected to arrive in the beginning of October when construction can begin. For work on Hulbert Hollow Road, Silverline Construction will be speaking to neighbors about a detour route before work begins which should not take longer than a few weeks.
An issue arising before the hurricane and winter season approaches is the cleaning out of creeks. One particular pass under the railroad needs to be cleaned out in order to allow for enough water flow, but calls to the railroad have not proven to be productive. The board is considering calling the owners of that stretch of railroad in order to move progress along before it becomes a larger issue.
The Spencer Town Board agreed to switch the town’s energy provider to Hudson Energy. This decision will put the natural gas at a much lower fixed rate for the next two years.
A free sexual harassment training session for town or village employees will be held at the town hall on Wednesday, September 25 at 9 a.m. The deadline for fulfilling this qualification by the state is coming soon in the next month. The village and the town are both providing an opportunity for training.
