ATHENS — The Athens Area School District will be holding kindergarten registration at both Lynch-Bustin Elementary School and SRU Elementary School in March.
Parents can register their future kindergarten students at Lynch-Bustin from Monday, March 9 through Wednesday, March 11. Call the office at 570-888-7766 ext. 1260 to make an appointment.
The SRU registration will be held on Wednesday, March 18 and Thursday, March 19. Call 570-596-3171 to make an appointment.
Children must be five years of age on or before September 1, 2020.
Parents should bring the child to be registered as well as the following items:
- Child’s birth certificate
- Shot record
- Physical form from doctor if dated after January of 2020
- Two proofs of residence — acceptable proof of residence include one the following: rental lease; rental agreement; real estate tax bill; deed. The second proof of residence required are: utility bill; driver’s license; residency affidavit.
