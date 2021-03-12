SAYRE BOROUGH — The Sayre Borough Council will be voting on a measure later this month that could create a raffle to help sell off a 20-year-old fire truck that was once used by the J.E. Wheelock Hose Co., but is now mostly stored away.
According to Sayre Borough Manager Dave Jarrett, his plan includes dedicating half of the proceeds to the Sayre Historical Society museum and the other half to the Sayre Public Library since they’ve been unable to rely on their major fundraisers.
“We’ve held onto it and we’ve used it a few times,” Jarrett said, “but at this point it’s in the way.”
Attempts to sell the truck have brought in little interest, he explained. The borough was even unable to give it away to a Lackawanna County fire department that was displaced by fire.
“It’s no reflection on the truck, it’s a reflection on the times,” Jarrett explained. “There’s grants out there for these departments to get new trucks and that’s what they want, something that isn’t 20 years old.”
However, he said some fire departments, such as one in Schuylkill County, have found success in selling their old trucks through a raffle. In one example, he highlighted that the man who won the raffle was from Bradford County.
Jarrett hopes to ensure the raffle’s success by incorporating a benefit to the Sayre Public Library and Sayre Historical Society museum, although he had yet to begin those discussions as of Monday’s meeting.
“Organizations, specifically the library and the museum, have been handcuffed with their ability to raise money, so I think what would make it even more advantageous for people is to donate half of the money to the museum and half of the money to the library and help them,” said Jarrett, who added that ticket purchases could also be a tax write off.
According to Mayor Henry Farley, the library alone generates 71% of its money through fundraising.
Jarrett noted that the borough currently pays between $500 and $1,000 to insure the truck each year in case it needs to be used or is damaged where it is stored.
A vote on the raffle idea will be placed on the council agenda for later this month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.