As the COVID-19 pandemic begins to slow down, and the weather gets warmer, more people are beginning to leave their homes.
Carantouan Greenway is urging the public to take advantage of its trails at Wildwood Reserve in the Town of Barton, its Forbidden Path in Waverly and its partnership with Futurescapes’ Diahoga Trail, that runs from Athens to Sayre.
“At Wildwood, we have about a mile-and-a-half of trail with three different major loops,” said Marty Borko, who helps preserve and maintain the trails. “We maintain those trails on a regular basis.”
Both the Diahoga Trail, running from Athens to the Sayre ballfields at Riverfront Park, and the Wildwood Reserve offer the public a marked tree trail, offering an application that can be downloaded on smartphones.
“We have numbers on the trees,” Borko said. “So you can look at number three and say ‘Oh, that’s a white oak,’ and (learn) a little bit about it.”
Borko said more people are starting to use the trails.
“I’m out there every morning, and sometimes a second time during the day, and I’ve been meeting a lot more people than previously,” he said. “I would say, without question, that during this time of the virus that it has been getting more use, which is good. That’s what it’s for. It gets people out in fresh air. It’s a chance to exercise and just listen to nature and see nature.”
Moving forward, Borko said he expects the use of the trails to continue to increase as many summer activities have been postponed or canceled.
“I think it will continue through the summer, because a lot of activities will still be curtailed,” he said. ”I think it’s just an excellent opportunity for people to see what their own community has to offer them — that they may not have been aware of before.”
