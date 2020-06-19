SAYRE — The Guthrie Medical Group has announced that 200 full-time employees would be losing their jobs or reduced to part-time due to “pre-existing economic challenges” and the COVID-19 pandemic making those issues even worse.
“There were pre-existing economic challenges in healthcare. Our costs of doing business were going up. The payments that we received for our services were flat and in some cases going down, so we were working pretty hard on economic improvements. They didn’t include a reduction in the workforce size until COVID — but COVID really amplified all of those economic stresses,” said Guthrie President and CEO Dr. Joe Scopelliti.
Scopelliti explained that the healthcare group tried to stay away from permanent staff cuts, but the pandemic had forced their hands.
“What we had tried to do with COVID was initially, the first couple weeks, we didn’t furlough anybody. We maintained the payroll and then mid-April we went through the furloughs,” he said. “Now, as we’re looking down the road, it’s hard to picture that our business is going to come back to the way it was six or 12 months ago, and we can’t just stay the course.”
The longtime Guthrie leader said he isn’t expecting any more staff cuts.
“We don’t anticipate anything further,” said Scopelliti, who admitted it’s difficult to know what’s ahead. “It’s really hard, as people have now learned with COVID, it is hard to predict the future ... Do we think in the future that our business will change? And by the future we mean the fall and the next flu season, it could and the idea is that we will have to be flexible with that. But for right now, we think this is all that needs to be done.”
Scopelliti explained that the cuts came from almost every department and location in the healthcare group.
“The staffing cuts affected every campus and about every service. I guess I would say it’s an across the board effect,” he said.
Scopelliti wanted to assure residents that the hospitals and clinics in the Guthrie system would continue to be ready to serve them.
“I think the numbers speak for themselves. We employ about 6,500 people across the system and this affected about 200 individuals,” he said. “The personal impacts are significant for 200 people. It does have an economic impact for the organization, but it doesn’t materially change our ability to deliver services.”
