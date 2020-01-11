WELLSBURG — The Village of Wellsburg meeting Wednesday evening started off with a garbage meeting which discussed getting together at a later date for further discussions and decisions regarding the village garbage service.
Fire Protection Agreements with the Towns of Ashland and Elmira was a topic of the main board meeting. For the Town of Ashland’s agreement with the Village of Wellsburg, the town is now paying 2% increase for fire protection totaling $63,500. The Town of Elmira’s charge remains the same at $15,606. Both agreements were approved by the board members.
To avoid needing to hire someone to sit at the Town Hall for voter registration day, the Village of Wellsburg abolished voter registration day. Voters wishing to register simply need to go to the board of elections for registration.
From the money from the county given to the Village of Wellsburg Fire Department, interior renovations to the station will be funded including flooring and new paint. The board is currently gathering quotes for various commercial grade flooring options.
Additionally, the board gave the fire commissioners permission to purchase neutral colored paint for the interior walls. Costs for the paint will be reimbursed from the fire department fund.
In the water board meeting, Mayor Deborah Lewis announced that the Village of Wellsburg received a $50,000 grant to conduct a feasibility study of the village’s water system. The meeting ended with the board members approving a legal advertisement for an engineer for the feasibility study.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.