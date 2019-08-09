Criminal trespass
SAYRE — A Sayre woman has been jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail in lieu of charges she is facing from an incident that occurred at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre on Aug. 6.
According to Sayre police, Shelly Ann Hall, 32, was charged with criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property after she allegedly trespassed at the hospital and stole a cell phone.
Hall is set to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 20.
Driving under the influence
The following individuals are facing DUI-related charges from local police:
• Dustin J. Wright, 30, of Corning was charged by Athens Township police with DUI of a controlled substance and trespassing by motor vehicle after he allegedly parked his vehicle in the yard of a Wilawana Road residence on Thursday morning.
Wright was jailed in lieu of $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Aug. 20.
• Taylor Allan Giggee, 21, of Columbia Crossroads was charged with DUI of a controlled substance, DUI of a controlled substance — first offense, and a summary traffic offense following a traffic stop on Spring Street in Sayre on July 4.
Giggee is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Sept. 13.
• Derek Christopher Matson, 32, of Monroeton was charged with multiple charges of DUI of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, and summary traffic offenses following a traffic stop on Harris Street in Sayre on July 23.
Matson is due back in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Sept. 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.