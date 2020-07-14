ATHENS — With the uncertainty around the 2020-2021 school year, the Athens Area School District is getting the word out about its online academy.
The Wildcat Online Learning Academy is a kindergarten through 12th grade online school that was “built by AASD, customized by AASD, taught by AASD teachers, and allows your child to still participate in extra-curricular activities, field trips, clubs … and graduate with an Athens diploma,” according to the school district.
The Athens online academy has been fully operational for six years and has served hundreds of students during that time, according to the district.
“Our WOLA Academy is a very flexible program, serviced by AASD teachers with extensive educational backgrounds and training in facilitating online learning. Your classes are taught by certified teachers in our district that gives you local support throughout your studies,” the school district said.
The school district is hoping that parents who are considering online education for their kids will choose to stay in the district instead of using another cyber charter school.
“Did you know that if you send your child to any PA cyber charter school outside of the district it costs the district anywhere between $12,000 and $24,000 per student? This bill is sent to the district by the cyber charter school, and the taxpayers are then responsible to pay this bill. It is already in excess of $700,000, and if it continues to grow it will create an unnecessary burden on our community and the need to further raise taxes,” the school district said.
The school district pointed to the following benefits of using the WOLA:
— Safe and supportive learning environment
— District technical support
— Wide range of academic courses aligned to PA Core standards
— Access to school counselors for student support, guidance, and help with college and career goals
— Access to other staff members and student services
— Ability to participate in district extra-curricular clubs, sports, activities, etc.
— Ability to attend all events sponsored by AASD such as field trips and extra-curricular events
— Transition back into the classroom at any point is seamless
While AASD officials are working on several plans for reopening the school district in the fall, they also understand parents are looking at all their options.
“We are working hard on developing a re-opening plan for August despite the many changes to guidelines, recommendations, and regulations being established by (Pennsylvania Department of Education) and the (state) government on a daily basis,” the school district said. “We will be discussing and communicating what school will look like in the fall and we hope that everyone is willing to give it a chance. It will be new and different for all of us but if you are serious about online school please don’t leave our district. Give us a chance to serve your needs.”
Anyone interested in hearing about the Wildcat Online Learning Academy can contact Amy Cheresnowsky, WOLA Coordinator, at acheresnowsky@athensasd.org or by calling 570-888-7766 ext. 2410.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.