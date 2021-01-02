SAYRE — Close to 400 runners completed the 14th Annual Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot Virtual 5K, raising over $18,000 for the Guthrie Cancer Care Fund.
The Cancer Care Fund provides financial assistance to Guthrie cancer patients in need.
“Thank you to this year’s sponsors, including Presenting Sponsor the Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary, Gold Sponsors Williams Toyota of Sayre, FirstEnergy, the Morning Times, and Silver Sponsor Landy & Rossetti, PLLC,” a press release from Guthrie said.
“We are so grateful for the community support and hundreds of runners that came together virtually to help make this event a success for those who rely on the Guthrie Cancer Care Fund, especially during this difficult time” said Kyle McDuffee, President of the Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary.
Race participants were asked to register for the event, and then walk or run a 5k distance anytime during Thanksgiving week, Nov. 22–29.
Save the date for next year’s race on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, 2021. Registration opens on Jan. 1, 2021. For race details, visit guthrie.org/sayreturkeytrot.
