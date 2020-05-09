OWEGO — The latest financial impact estimates put Tioga County at a $10 million revenue loss as the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to drag onward.
“Right now, we’re anticipating an over $10 million loss,” County Budget Officer Jackson Bailey said Thursday.
“Taking into account where we’d actually be and trying to make the best guesstimate [sic], we’re kind of edging on the side of severe (financial impact),” Bailey said. “Not to cause panic, but just to be preemptive in how we’re planning to go forward with not only this year’s budget, but anticipating next year’s budget and what the impact will be.”
Bailey explained that the latest situational analysis update from the New York State Association of Counties highlights four areas of concern: declining local revenues in sales, mortgage and occupancy taxes; increased coronavirus-related expenses; loss of and uncertainty in state aid funds; and impacts to small business which extend to unemployment and other threats to the property tax base.
In the last four weeks, the county has 2,764 unemployment claims, Bailey said, and noted that the same timeframe last year had just 112.
In terms of categorical revenue losses, Bailey said occupancy tax loss is expected to total between $55,000 and $87,000. Gaming tax losses are now anticipated between $495,000 and $743,000.
State aid cuts are not yet definite, but are estimated between $2.4 million and $6.1 million, Bailey said.
Legislative Chairwoman Marte Sauerbrey said the county is continuing to monitor the situation on an ongoing basis as information becomes available, and it’s expected that the governor’s office will give some indication toward the middle of the month as to how much funding will be withheld at the state level.
In an attempt to meet the above-noted shortfalls, meetings will be had with county department heads in order to slash budgets where possible, and legislators will look at cutting funding for outside agencies — like county tourism and Cornell Cooperative Extension, for example.
The COVID-19 restrictions are the latest “one-size-fits-all” approach forced on upstate, which has continually frustrated vocal county legislators over the years.
“For the record, I am sick and tired of a self-aggrandizing, ego-maniac of a governor who has put restrictions on the upstate area that has suffered actually very little health issues as a result of COVID,” said Legislator Bill Standinger. “However, he’s put a one-size-fits-all measure in place that has penalized us to the point where we’re going to suffer economic collapse almost.”
“I think it’s about time that we need to send that message directly,” Standinger continued. “Put that on the record.”
“I have one other point — this nursing home fiasco that he implemented has obviously been responsible for the deaths in this county,” Standinger said. “This governor has gone nuts with this bologna.”
“I second Bill’s sentiments,” said Legislator Mike Roberts. “History is going to show this a way overblown fiasco and the ripple effect of it we’ll feel for years , but we just keep drinking the Kool-aid.”
“I agree with Mike and Bill,” added Legislator Ed Hollenbeck.
Regarding reopening the county, Sauerbrey said regional county officials have gathered the information required by the governor in order to begin opening up the Southern Tier.
“Possibly all five regions in upstate will open because we have the lowest numbers,” Sauerbrey said. “Just as a reminder, two-thirds of our cases are out of one specific nursing home.”
