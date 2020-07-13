The Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company held its Chicken BBQ sale on Saturday.
The event was sponsored by Henry Dunn, Inc.
“We depend on our fundraisers, so we reached out to Henry and Sarah, who generously paid for our chicken,” said Eric Benjamin, one of the event’s organizers. “That helps with our profit and cuts our costs.”
Many fire departments across the country have struggled to fundraise due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as caps have been placed on large gatherings such as carnivals or bingo.
“(We wanted) to give these fine people some recognition,” Benjamin said about the Dunns. “It’s pretty awesome what they did.”
Volunteers began preparing the chicken in the morning, and the sale ran from 11 a.m. until it was sold out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.