Members of the Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company prepare chicken on Saturday morning. The chicken barbecue sale was sponsored by Henry Dunn, Inc.

 Ryan Sharp/ Morning Times

The Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company held its Chicken BBQ sale on Saturday.

The event was sponsored by Henry Dunn, Inc.

“We depend on our fundraisers, so we reached out to Henry and Sarah, who generously paid for our chicken,” said Eric Benjamin, one of the event’s organizers. “That helps with our profit and cuts our costs.”

Many fire departments across the country have struggled to fundraise due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as caps have been placed on large gatherings such as carnivals or bingo.

“(We wanted) to give these fine people some recognition,” Benjamin said about the Dunns. “It’s pretty awesome what they did.”

Volunteers began preparing the chicken in the morning, and the sale ran from 11 a.m. until it was sold out.

Ryan Sharp can be reached at rsharp@morning-times.com or (570) 888-9463 ext. 231. Follow @RealRyanSharp on Twitter.

