WAVERLY — After months of discussions and planning, Waverly trustees are officially moving forward to begin extensive parking changes throughout the village.
The recommendations were presented to the board Tuesday by Deputy Mayor Andrew Aronstam following meetings and input on proposed parking changes from other local agencies including the Waverly Police Department, Waverly-Barton Fire District and the public works department.
In essence, many of the parking changes call for parking to be allowed on only one side of the street. Aronstam noted that the primary reasoning for which side parking was allowed was based on which side the roadway’s fire hydrants were located.
As a result, a local law will be developed in the coming weeks that will call for the following parking changes.
Under the proposed law, one side parking will be allowed on entire lengths of:
• Lincoln Street — east side only.
• Florence Street — north side only.
• Blizzard Street — north side only.
• Park Place — south side only.
• Wilbur Street — west side only.
• Clinton Avenue — north side only.
• Center Street — west side only.
• Orchard Street — west side only.
In the cases of Lincoln, Center and Orchard streets, no parking will be allowed on the portions of those roadways where there are particular curves that would make it difficult for emergency apparatus to navigate. The recommendations also call for no parking on Center Street between Chemung and Clinton streets.
On the following streets, one-side parking would be allowed between Chemung and Moore streets:
• Pine Street — east side only.
• Orange Street — east side only.
• Cadwell Avenue — west side only.
• Clark Street — west side only.
• Fulton Street — west side only.
• Waverly Street — west side only.
Furthermore, southside only parking would be allowed on Elm and Providence streets between Pennsylvania Avenue and Spaulding Street.
Additionally, the local law would enact parking restrictions on portions of Ball, Elliot, William, Garfield, Florence, Hickory and Liberty streets. The law would also call for no parking altogether on Moore and West Pine streets.
A formal draft of the local law is expected to be presented at the trustees’ next meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 22. From there, a public hearing will be scheduled.
