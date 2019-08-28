TIOGA — In a special election held Tuesday to decide who would take over the unexpired term on the Tioga Central School Board, Dr. Abram Nichols emerged victorious.
Nichols brought in 118 votes during the special election while Aaron Albrecht saw his name 70 times, and Tamara Booser won eight votes.
One of the votes was deemed invalid for undisclosed reasons, and one other vote was cast for Scot Taylor — who is already a member of the school board.
Nichols’ victory means he will take over the unexpired four-year term that was opened by the resignation of Booser.
Booser had resigned one year into her first term, citing health concerns. But then she put her name back on the ballot to re-enter her seat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.