HARRISBURG — Rep. Tina Pickett (R-Bradford/Sullivan/Susquehanna) is reminding eligible residents that time is quickly running out to apply to the state’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The deadline is Tuesday, Dec. 31, to make application with the Department of Revenue.
Participants can receive a rebate of up to $650 based on their rent or property taxes paid during tax year 2018. The program benefits eligible state residents who are 65 years or older, widows and widowers 50 years or older, and those 18 years or older with disabilities.
To be eligible, homeowners must earn less than $35,000 a year and renters less than $15,000 with half of social security income excluded.
There is no charge to apply for a rebate. Applicants are reminded that they need not pay a private entity for assistance in filing the forms. Copies of the forms, as well as help with filing them, are available at Pickett’s district offices at no cost.
Forms and free filing help are also available at Department of Revenue district offices, local Area Agencies on Aging and senior centers. In addition, applications are available online at www.revenue.pa.gov or by calling 1-888-222-9190.
The program is funded by the Pennsylvania Lottery and revenue from slots gaming.
