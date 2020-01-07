CHEMUNG — Roughly 25 people crowded into the the Chemung Volunteer Fire Department Monday night to honor Jim Collins, who that day retired as chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners for the Town of Chemung after 15 years of service.
Members of the community and fire department were joined by State Senator Tom O’Mara (R-Chemung County), who presented Collins with a plaque on behalf of the board of commissioners.
“I put together a proclamation going into detail on your background and ability with the bookkeeping and finances, helping get the fire department out of significant debt and getting an apparatus out here in the garage that is high quality. You have done a great job keeping up high standards in a way that is most beneficial to the tax payers, because tax dollars are limited especially for fire departments,” O’Mara said.
O’Mara then said to laughter that he forgot the proclamation in his office after signing it Monday afternoon, and that he would get it to him soon.
“I forgot it too,” O’Mara’s wife, Marilyn, joked.
Collins then thanked everyone in attendance and assured the rest of the fire department that he wasn’t leaving entirely.
“Thanking me is really thanking the entire team of commissioners. We have come a long ways as a group, and I’m not moving away. I’ll still be right up on the hill,” Collins said.
After the presentation, Collins said that he was shocked by the response to his retirement.
“It’s great, you don’t always know that you are appreciated. I’m just shocked, I did not expect this,” Collins said.
Chemung Fire Chief Barry LaRock thanked Collins on behalf of the department after the plaque presentation.
“Thank you for everything you have done, it might have been trying at times, overall it went great,” he said.
Chemung Fire District Chief Financial Officer Karl Bowers also singled out Collins’ wife Judy for praise for her help with the department through the years.
“I saved the best for last. A few weeks ago, I told Jim that I needed to sit down with him to go over the year-to-date report and he told me that he never did it. It was always Judy. Well, Judy you were right on the penny, just fantastic,” Bowers said.
Judy Collins responded that she was glad she could contribute.
Reflecting on his time on the board, 14 years of which were spent as chair, Collins said he was proud that during his time as significant financial oversight was instituted.
“Every dollar is accounted for, we don’t use cash for everything. If someone needs a $5 part they still need to go get a check to pay for it,” Collins said.
Bowers also passed along congratulations from Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss and Brian Hyland, county legislator for District 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.