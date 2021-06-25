TIOGA CENTER – Tioga senior Emily Shirley may be finishing her high school education, but she’s certainly not done in the classroom.
To the contrary, she’s hoping to make a career in the classroom after studying childhood education and special education at SUNY Plattsburgh.
“I first got the idea from my mom,” said Emily, whose mother Fawn is a kindergarten teacher at Tioga Elementary. “I enjoyed going into her classroom after regents ... If I had time I would go down to her classroom and hangout with the kids at the very end of the year.”
“I put her to work,” Fawn chimed in with a laugh.
Emily said that because of the time she spent with her mother’s students, she decided to take part in the New Visions program through Broome-Tioga BOCES.
With programs in education, business, health, engineering or law and government, New Visions allows students a chance to make first-hand observations and get first-hand experience in the careers they want to pursue.
“By the end of the year — because of COVID — I was able to get into my school and observe teachers,” said Emily. “I was also able to get into the BOCES facilities.”
While observing Whitney Romero’s second grade class, Emily was able to help students with their work, prepare materials, and help the kids get around the building.
“Emily learned a lot from (Romero),” said Fawn.
She even prepared a lesson plan for the class, consisting of a book reading, chart making, and a writing assignment.
“For the second graders I taught about summer vacation,” explained Emily.
Tioga Principal Josh Roe said that in addition to her time in the New Visions program, Emily has been using some of her spare time to tutor.
“She tutored a student that came in that was a Spanish speaking student,” said Roe. “(And) we had a girl that had very, very broken English and she would go down and spend her free period working with her.”
The time spent in Romero’s classroom and as a tutor weren’t Emily’s first foray in teaching or with children, as she has also volunteered with day cares and vacation Bible schools at her church.
“I would play with the kids and it was pretty fun,” said Emily.
This tendency to volunteer and step up when needed is a trait that didn’t go unnoticed as Emily made her way through high school.
“Even as a younger underclassman, anything and everything that was happening here at the school she was a part of,” said Roe. “Anytime we needed a volunteer or somebody to help out ... she was here.
While her time volunteering with church lit a spark, and the New Visions program solidified her drive, Emily said that her inspiration for pursuing education was all her Tioga teachers.
“They definitely inspired me,” said Emily. “They were very amazing, kind, and caring.”
Emily wanted to give “a big thank you to all of the teachers at Tioga Central and the teachers at the New Visions program at Broome-Tioga BOCES ... for all that they have done for the students this year and their continuous dedication to all of their students.”
Looking forward to SUNY Plattsburgh in the fall, Emily is most excited for the new experiences college life will give her.
“Currently I’m kind of excited just to have the feeling of independence,” said Emily, noting that she will be roughly five hours from home.
She’s also looking forward to her dual major, which she said is fairly unique.
“They have a dual major of childhood education, birth through sixth,” said Emily. “Normally it’s birth through second or first through sixth, but you could do both of them and then special education on top of that in five years getting your master’s.”
“She’ll end up with four certifications and her master’s in a five year program,” said Fawn, noting that it might be closer to four years thanks to the college courses Emily took through Tompkins Cortland Community College, SUNY Broome, and Syracuse University during her junior and senior years.
As of right now Emily thinks she will look for a job teaching at the lower elementary level after finishing college, but she said it will depend on where she can find the best fit.
Roe expressed how happy he was to see Emily pursue a career in education, noting how she seems to love the school environment.
“I’m super excited that she’s going into teaching,” said Roe. “She’s going to have a great career (and) really be a valued asset to any district that picks her up.”
“She’s super bright, she just works hard and she’s motivated but yet she’s willing to do anything for anyone at anytime,” Roe added. “Just the selfless type of person you want to have around your district.”
