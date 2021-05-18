Valley Playland rebuild kicks off today

ATHENS — The Valley Playland Rebuild begins today with organizers hoping to complete the project on Sunday. With three four-hour shifts, construction will take place from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. every day.
Public Relations and Volunteer Coordinator Linda Politi explained that while Sunday is the target day for completion, the playground will not be ready for children right away.
“It won’t be open at the end of the build because we also have to put a particular surface on the ground that has to set,” said Politi. “We’re anticipating a week after the build finishes.”
Despite months of recruiting efforts, Friends of Valley Playland still needs more volunteers to sign up for the build. Politi said no time is too late to sign up.
“The volunteer list is fluid list,” said Politi, indicating that they have had to be flexible with the process.
She went on to say they especially need workers for the 5 to 8:30 p.m. evening shift and the weekend shifts on Saturday and Sunday.
Those interested in volunteering should send a message to Friends of Valley Playland on Facebook, or email Politi at politilinda@gmail.com.
Anyone preferring to contribute monetarily should contact Friends of Valley Playland President Lori Unger at loriallenunger@gmail.com.
After years of meetings, discussions, and planning, Politi expressed how happy she is to finally get started with the build.
“It feels wonderful,” said Politi. “Even though we’ve been planning a long time, we’ve really been scrambling for the last week or two.”
While the build will be completed entirely by volunteers, it has been planned and will be overseen by consultants from Play by Design, a playground design company in Ithaca.
Politi credits Play by Design’s knowledge and organized approach for much of the project’s success.
“We’ve been meeting with them for a couple of years,” said Politi. “Really, there’s not been any (problems) unforeseen.”
She went on to say that there were delays in the arrival of some materials, causing the build to be moved back from April to May, but those delays were due to logistical complications from the COVID pandemic.
Politi said that a grand opening will be held in the near future for the new playground, but the details have not yet been nailed down. The weekend before Memorial Day is being considered for the event.
