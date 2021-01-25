Martha Sauerbrey, Chairwoman of the Tioga County Legislature invites community members to participate in a Community Wide Zoom call regarding the Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative. The meeting will center on the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office and its relationship with all of Tioga County.
The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, January 27 at 7 p.m. In the first part of the meeting the Sheriff will present information followed by questions and concerns from the public.
The meeting is expected to last 60 to 90 minutes. On the call will be the Tioga County Sheriff, District Attorney, and Public Defender, a representative of the Probation Department and a representative from Mental Health.
Following the live meeting a replay will be posted on the County YouTube Channel. (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG5OUG1iGUMvP6Y6o5J6K3g). Comments will be received until February 1.
If you are interested in participating on the Zoom call, send your request via email to TiogaPoliceReform@tiogacountyny.gov. Be aware attendance is limited to 50 participants. You will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom address prior to the meeting.
